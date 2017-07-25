Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Fires scoreless frame for 20th save
Herrera didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless 12th inning to record his 20th save of the season during Monday's win over Detroit.
While this was Herrera's first save since July 5, it was also just his second opportunity during that span. For the year, Herrera has converted 20 of 23 save chances with a 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 9.0 K/9. There have been a few rough outings, but Herrera's closing job is secure, and he projects to remain a solid fantasy asset in all settings.
