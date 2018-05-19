Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Gets ninth save
Herrera got the save against the Yankees on Friday, striking out one and allowing no baserunners in a clean ninth inning to close out the Royals' 5-2 victory.
It was the ninth save of the season in 10 tries for the right-hander, who also has a lights-out 15:0 K:BB through his 16.2 innings. He's been one of the most reliable closers in the league to this point, as his nine saves are supported by a 1.08 ERA and a minuscule 0.72 WHIP.
