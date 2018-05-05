Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Gets sixth save of season

Herrera pitched a clean ninth inning Friday to earn a save against the Tigers.

Herrera needed just 10 pitches to dispose of the Tigers in the ninth, inducing two pop outs and a line out. Herrera is now 6-for-7 in save chances with a superb 0.71 ERA and 0.63 WHIP. The right-hander has 14 strikeouts in 12.2 innings, and has yet to walk a batter on the season. Herrera notched 26 saves last year, but had an unfavorable 4.25 ERA. So far this year it's looking like he's back into dominant form.

