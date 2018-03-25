Royals' Kelvin Herrera: In line to close
Royals general manager Dayton Moore suggested Sunday that Herrera would open the season as the team's closer, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports. "I think so," Moore said, when asked if Herrera was the Royals' unquestioned top end-game option. "Kelvin's pitched in a lot of high-leverage situations. It's all in there. He's capable of performing in whatever role Ned matches him up with. Whether it's seventh, eighth, ninth, multiple innings at times, I think he'll perform well."
Given the offseason defections of the Royals' top three relievers (Mike Minor, Joakim Soria and Scott Alexander) in terms of WAR accumulated in 2017, Herrera was never thought to be at much risk of surrendering closing duties during spring training. That being said, Herrera likely enters the 2018 campaign with a shorter leash after proving to be an unreliable option in his first season as a full-time closer. Though he converted a respectable 26 of 31 save chances, Herrera's ERA jumped a run and a half from 2016, while his K/BB plummeted from 7.2 to 2.8. Even if Herrera rights the ship and regains the form he had shown during his previous years as a setup man, there would be some risk of him being dealt at the deadline to a team that likely wouldn't deploy him as a closer.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Avoids arbitration•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Blows chance to get closing role back•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Makes first appearance in new setup role•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Removed from closer's role•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Struggles in return from forearm strain•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Available Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...