Royals' Kelvin Herrera: In line to close

Royals general manager Dayton Moore suggested Sunday that Herrera would open the season as the team's closer, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports. "I think so," Moore said, when asked if Herrera was the Royals' unquestioned top end-game option. "Kelvin's pitched in a lot of high-leverage situations. It's all in there. He's capable of performing in whatever role Ned matches him up with. Whether it's seventh, eighth, ninth, multiple innings at times, I think he'll perform well."

Given the offseason defections of the Royals' top three relievers (Mike Minor, Joakim Soria and Scott Alexander) in terms of WAR accumulated in 2017, Herrera was never thought to be at much risk of surrendering closing duties during spring training. That being said, Herrera likely enters the 2018 campaign with a shorter leash after proving to be an unreliable option in his first season as a full-time closer. Though he converted a respectable 26 of 31 save chances, Herrera's ERA jumped a run and a half from 2016, while his K/BB plummeted from 7.2 to 2.8. Even if Herrera rights the ship and regains the form he had shown during his previous years as a setup man, there would be some risk of him being dealt at the deadline to a team that likely wouldn't deploy him as a closer.