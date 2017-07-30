Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Navigates through trouble for 23rd save
Herrera worked around a pair of walks and a hit in a scoreless inning to earn his 23rd save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox.
Herrera got a couple of outs after walking the leadoff hitter, only to load the bases for the top of the Boston order. He buckled down to get Mookie Betts, however, shutting the door on his fourth consecutive save opportunity. Herrera has battled inconsistency at times this season, but he has been scored upon just twice in his last 12 appearances and has been a contributing factor to the Royals' resurgence in the second half.
More News
