Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 12th save Wednesday
Herrera struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 12th save of the season in an 11-8 win over the Twins.
The Royals didn't look like they would need their closer after jumping out to an early 9-0 lead, but when the Twins made things interesting, Herrera stepped in and shut the door. The 28-year-old has only one blown save so far this season, and his 0.83 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB through 21.2 innings remain impeccable.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart