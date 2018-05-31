Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 12th save Wednesday

Herrera struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 12th save of the season in an 11-8 win over the Twins.

The Royals didn't look like they would need their closer after jumping out to an early 9-0 lead, but when the Twins made things interesting, Herrera stepped in and shut the door. The 28-year-old has only one blown save so far this season, and his 0.83 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB through 21.2 innings remain impeccable.