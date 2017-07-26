Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 21st save Tuesday
Herrera struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 21st save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Tigers.
The Royals' surge into playoff contention has cooled the trade talk around Herrera, and he's responded by producing scoreless outings in nine of his last 10 appearances, giving him a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in eight innings over that stretch. The right-hander's 4.28 ERA and 1.20 WHIP on the year are still well below his usual standards, but at least they're trending in the right direction heading into the stretch run.
