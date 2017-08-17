Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 26th save Wednesday

Herrera gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 26th save of the season in a 7-6 win over the A's.

The 27-year-old has now converted seven straight save chances, and he's got a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 12 innings since the All-Star break. Herrera's overall numbers for 2017 aren't up to the level he'd established over the last few seasons, but with the Royals clawing for a playoff spot, their closer could be poised for a very productive finish.