Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 26th save Wednesday
Herrera gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 26th save of the season in a 7-6 win over the A's.
The 27-year-old has now converted seven straight save chances, and he's got a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 12 innings since the All-Star break. Herrera's overall numbers for 2017 aren't up to the level he'd established over the last few seasons, but with the Royals clawing for a playoff spot, their closer could be poised for a very productive finish.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up 25th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Allows run but picks up 24th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Navigates through trouble for 23rd save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 22nd save of campaign Friday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 21st save Tuesday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Fires scoreless frame for 20th save•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...