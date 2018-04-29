Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches fifth save Saturday

Herrera gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fifth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the White Sox during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The right-hander remains nearly perfect on the season, keeping a pristine 0.00 ERA and 11:0 K:BB through 9.2 innings and going 5-for-5 in save chances. At some point Herrera will stumble, but for now he remains one of the strongest second-tier closing options in the league, with only limited opportunities from the 6-20 Royals undercutting his fantasy value.