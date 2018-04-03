Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches first save of season
Herrera tossed a perfect ninth inning to claim his first save of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Tigers.
He struck out two of the three batters he faced and needed only 11 pitches to retire the side. Herrera had a rough go of things in his first season as a full-time closer in 2017, but has shown spotless control (5:0 K:BB) through his first three appearances of the current campaign while displaying a fastball that routinely sits in the upper 90s.
