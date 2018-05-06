Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches seventh save
Herrera allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his seventh save Sunday against the Tigers.
Herrera had little problem putting away the Tigers to convert the save opportunity as he maintained his strong early season form. A key to his resurgence from a disappointing performance in 2017 has been his ability to avoid giving up home runs, allowing only .66 HR/9 as opposed to his 1.37 HR/9 mark from last season. His relative lack of strikeouts hold him back from being among the elite closers, but he has been solid and should continue to rack up saves.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Gets sixth save of season•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches fifth save Saturday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns fourth save Sunday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects third save Friday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Records second save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches first save of season•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....