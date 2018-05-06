Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches seventh save

Herrera allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his seventh save Sunday against the Tigers.

Herrera had little problem putting away the Tigers to convert the save opportunity as he maintained his strong early season form. A key to his resurgence from a disappointing performance in 2017 has been his ability to avoid giving up home runs, allowing only .66 HR/9 as opposed to his 1.37 HR/9 mark from last season. His relative lack of strikeouts hold him back from being among the elite closers, but he has been solid and should continue to rack up saves.