Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up 14th save Saturday

Herrera allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 14th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the A's.

The Royals have only 22 wins on the year, but Herrera has saved almost two-thirds of them and been nearly perfect while doing so, posting a 0.73 ERA and 22:0 K:BB through 24.2 innings. A trade into a setup role on a contender remains a possibility, but the 28-year-old should remain a strong closing option as long as he's in a Kansas City uniform.