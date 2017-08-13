Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up 25th save
Herrera walked one while pitching a scoreless inning Friday against the White Sox to pick up his 25th save.
It was a relative boring outing for the Royals' closer, who allowed a two-out walk to Omar Narvaez but otherwise got out of the inning without any hard hit balls. Herrera's 25th save moves him into a tie for fifth in the American League and is still largely considered one of the top closers in baseball.
