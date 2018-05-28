Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Records 11th save

Herrera allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 11th save of the season Sunday against the Rangers.

Herrera allowed a leadoff hit after entering the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead, but avoided any trouble by inducing a double play to end the game. He continued his season-long dominance as he has blown just one save and has a 0.92 ERA and 0.76 WHIP through 19.2 innings. That has made him one of the most reliable closers this season.