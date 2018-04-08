Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Records second save
Herrera pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out one batter Saturday against the Indians to record the save.
Herrera is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season and has made four appearances without allowing a run. He's also posted impressive strikeout numbers, striking out six through 3.1 innings of work. In the early going, he has resembled his form from 2016 when he was an elite high leverage reliever and part time closer, so he appears to be on track to bounce back from a disappointing 2017 season.
