Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Runs out of gas Wednesday
Herrera said he simply ran out of energy during Wednesday's appearance against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander gave up a two-run homer en route to his third blown save of the season, and he promptly got the hook from manager Ned Yost. Herrera was battling a 102 degree fever the day before, and he admitted that the heat and humidity got to him. He may need another day to rest up and hydrate, but Herrera figures to be available for this weekend's series against the White Sox.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Removed from game after blown save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Battling high fever•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up second win Sunday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Earns 19th save Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 18th save Saturday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Collects 17th save•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...