Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Set to return
Herrera (wrist, forearm) is ready to return to game action Thursday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
The right-hander had tightness in his throwing forearm Tuesday and had to cut his appearance short, but he appears to be over the issue. Herrera owners should put him back in the lineup yet should pay attention to how he responds the day after whenever he takes the mound.
More News
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Won't miss much time, if any•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Exits with forearm tightness Tuesday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Notches 26th save Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Picks up 25th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Allows run but picks up 24th save•
-
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Navigates through trouble for 23rd save•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...