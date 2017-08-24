Play

Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Set to return

Herrera (wrist, forearm) is ready to return to game action Thursday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

The right-hander had tightness in his throwing forearm Tuesday and had to cut his appearance short, but he appears to be over the issue. Herrera owners should put him back in the lineup yet should pay attention to how he responds the day after whenever he takes the mound.

