Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Won't miss much time, if any

Herrera, who left Tuesday's game early with forearm tightness, is not expected to miss much time, if any. Manager Ned Yost went so far as to say the closer could be available Wednesday against the Rockies, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star, reports.

Fantasy owners are in a tough spot with Herrera on Wednesday. A decision regarding his availability could come before the game, but it sounds more like a situation in which Herrera would test the forearm from the bullpen if needed late in the game. The good news is that Yost confirmed the ailment is centralized in the wrist, and not Herrera's elbow.