Chourio, 17, has a 2.98 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 60:4 K:BB in 48.1 innings across three levels of the minors this season.

Chourio laid waste to the Dominican Summer League (31.3 K-BB%) and Arizona Complex League (35.4 K-BB%) before getting another aggressive assignment with a bump to Single-A Columbia on July 29. He turns 18 in October but already boasts a 95-98 mph fastball and two strong secondaries in his curveball and changeup. His combination of stuff, command and maturity give Chourio one of the highest ceilings among all pitching prospects.