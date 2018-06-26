McCarthy struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Monday against the Angels, picking up his sixth hold of the season.

Tim Hill hit David Fletcher, the first batter of the eighth inning, and was then removed in favor of McCarthy. Wily Peralta picked up his first career save with a clean ninth inning, which only further complicates this closer-by-committee situation, which now features Peralta, McCarthy, Hill and Brandon Maurer.

