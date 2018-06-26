Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Another scoreless frame
McCarthy struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Monday against the Angels, picking up his sixth hold of the season.
Tim Hill hit David Fletcher, the first batter of the eighth inning, and was then removed in favor of McCarthy. Wily Peralta picked up his first career save with a clean ninth inning, which only further complicates this closer-by-committee situation, which now features Peralta, McCarthy, Hill and Brandon Maurer.
More News
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Makes fourth straight scoreless appearance•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Called up by Royals•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent down Saturxay•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Deals three scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Returning to majors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...