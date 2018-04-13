Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Called up by Royals
McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
In a corresponding move, the club optioned Brandon Maurer to Omaha. McCarthy failed to pin down a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster but appeared in 33 games for the team last season, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 45 innings of relief in a middle-inning role. He will likely be utilized in a similar fashion out of the bullpen moving forward.
