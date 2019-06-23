Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Gets first save
McCarthy gave up two hits and struck out two through 2.1 scoreless innings to record his first save in a 6-1 win over the Twins on Sunday.
McCarthy entered the game in the seventh inning with a four-run lead and two runners on base before he immediately hit a batter to make things more interesting, but he forced a ground ball to end the inning and shut down the Twins in the next two frames to record his first major league save. The right-hander is not likely to receive many save opportunities of the traditional sense, but he came through when needed in this contest. McCarthy has a 1-1 record with a 5.21 ERA through 19 innings this season.
