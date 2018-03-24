Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Optioned to minors
McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
For a second straight season, McCarthy will report to Omaha to open the season after failing to lock-down an Opening Day roster spot in the Royals' bullpen during spring training. The 26-year-old split time between Triple-A and the big club in 2017, posting a 3.20 ERA with the Royals and a 3.09 ERA with the Storm but posting a K/9 rate below 5.5 at each stop. He should join the big club at some point in 2018.
More News
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Deals three scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Returning to majors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent back to minors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Summoned from minors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Makes 10 first-half appearances•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...