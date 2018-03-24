McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

For a second straight season, McCarthy will report to Omaha to open the season after failing to lock-down an Opening Day roster spot in the Royals' bullpen during spring training. The 26-year-old split time between Triple-A and the big club in 2017, posting a 3.20 ERA with the Royals and a 3.09 ERA with the Storm but posting a K/9 rate below 5.5 at each stop. He should join the big club at some point in 2018.