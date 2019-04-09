Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Optioned to Triple-A
McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.
The Royals added reinforcements to the pitching staff by promoting Heath Fillmyer and Richard Lovelady from Triple-A, so McCarthy was one of the players sent down in a corresponding move. He could return the next time the Royals need some fresh arms.
More News
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Another scoreless frame•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Makes fourth straight scoreless appearance•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Called up by Royals•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent down Saturxay•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Deals three scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Returning to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...