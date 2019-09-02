Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Picks up third win
McCarthy (3-2) pitched a scoreless outing while allowing just one hit and striking out a batter across 1.2 innings Sunday in the Royals' 6-4 win over the Orioles.
McCarthy relieved starter, Danny Duffy, in the seventh inning and shut down the Orioles' hitters which allowed for the Royals' to take and keep the lead in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old lowers his ERA to a 4.91 and owns a 27:19 K:BB ratio across 46 innings of work.
