McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Tuesday's game was rained out, but McCarthy should be available to pitch in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He is not the 26th man for that doubleheader, and should remain up for the foreseeable future. McCarthy has a 2.77 FIP in 16.2 innings of relief at Triple-A, but has given up eight runs in 3.2 innings in the majors.

