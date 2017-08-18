Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Returning to majors
McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
With Joakim Soria (oblique) being placed on the disabled list, the Royals needed to add an arm to their bullpen. McCarthy has been a solid reliever for Kansas City this season, as he's built a 1.88 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 19 games (24 innings).
