McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

With Joakim Soria (oblique) being placed on the disabled list, the Royals needed to add an arm to their bullpen. McCarthy has been a solid reliever for Kansas City this season, as he's built a 1.88 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 19 games (24 innings).

