Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent back to minors
McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
The Royals decided to ship out McCarthy to make room on the active roster for Jake Junis, who was recalled from Omaha in a corresponding move to fill the injured Trevor Cahill's (shoulder) spot in the rotation. McCarthy saw a surprising amount of usage during his four-day stint with the Royals, appearing in three contests and giving up three runs (all unearned) on five hits and no walks over three innings.
