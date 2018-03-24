McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

For a second straight season, McCarthy will report to Omaha to open the season after failing to lock down an Opening Day roster spot in the Royals' bullpen during spring training. The 26-year-old split time between Triple-A and the big club in 2017, posting a 3.20 ERA with the Royals and a 3.09 ERA with the Storm but also posting a K/9 rate below 5.5 at each stop. He should join the big club at some point in 2018.