Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent down Saturxay
McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
For a second straight season, McCarthy will report to Omaha to open the season after failing to lock down an Opening Day roster spot in the Royals' bullpen during spring training. The 26-year-old split time between Triple-A and the big club in 2017, posting a 3.20 ERA with the Royals and a 3.09 ERA with the Storm but also posting a K/9 rate below 5.5 at each stop. He should join the big club at some point in 2018.
More News
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Deals three scoreless frames Wednesday•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Returning to majors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent back to minors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Summoned from minors•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Makes 10 first-half appearances•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...