McCarthy was optioned to the alternate training site after Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy has appeared in six games this season and allowed three runs on 10 hits with a 2:2 K:BB over six innings. The 28-year-old had a 4.48 ERA in 56 appearances for the Royals in 2019.

