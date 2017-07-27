Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Sent to Triple-A
McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.
Although McCarthy owns a fine-looking 2.14 ERA, he's been hit hard in 16 games this season. The right-hander has allowed 22 hits over 21 innings while managing an uninspiring 8:5 K:BB. A corresponding move is expected to be announced before Friday's game.
More News
