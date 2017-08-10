Royals' Kevin McCarthy: Summoned from minors
McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.
Trevor Cahill was sent to the disabled list with a right shoulder impingement, so McCarthy was summoned back to the big club to offer some bullpen depth for the time being. The 25-year-old owns a shiny 2.14 ERA through 21 innings with the Royals this season, but his 1.29 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB make him an unappealing fantasy option. He'll likely head back to the minors when room is needed for Cahill's replacement starter.
