The Royals signed Newman to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday.

Newman managed just a .202/.209/.272 batting line in 56 games for the Angels in 2025 before eventually being released. The 32-year-old does still have a steady, versatile glove, but it will be a bad sign for the Royals if he winds up playing a lot in 2026.

