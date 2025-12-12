Royals' Kevin Newman: Receives NRI deal with Royals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals signed Newman to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday.
Newman managed just a .202/.209/.272 batting line in 56 games for the Angels in 2025 before eventually being released. The 32-year-old does still have a steady, versatile glove, but it will be a bad sign for the Royals if he winds up playing a lot in 2026.
