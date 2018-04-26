Royals' Khalil Lee: Better success on bases at High-A
Lee is hitting .283/.450/.483 with two home runs, six steals (on six attempts) and career-best 21.3 percent walk and 26.3 percent strikeout rates for High-A Wilmington.
Most evaluators haven't clocked him as a true plus runner, but perhaps his instincts on the bases have improved, as he was just 20-for-38 on the basepaths last year at Low-A. Lee's patience at the plate and power potential also stand out for a 19-year-old at High-A. He is the third-youngest hitter in the Carolina League and ranks fourth in the league with a 169 wRC+.
