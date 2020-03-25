Royals' Khalil Lee: Has untapped power
The Royals believe Lee has more raw power than he has shown in games thus far, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. "He stayed with the plan (in spring training). He took some really good swings," assistant general manager J.J. Picollo said. "And I think that, as we've talked about before, there's more power in there that will show up in games."
Picollo didn't spell it out, but the team would obviously like to see Lee cut down on the 59.3 percent groundball rate he registered last year at Double-A. Despite a .182 average with one home run and a 12:2 K:BB in 35 plate appearances, Lee apparently had some great batting practice sessions, hitting line drives to all fields while impressing the field staff with his maturity. He will likely open the year at Triple-A, but the shortened season could delay his big-league debut until 2021.
