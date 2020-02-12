Lee is healthy to start spring training after breaking his hand in winter ball, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lee will get some time this spring to showcase his skills at big-league camp, though he's unlikely to be considered for a spot on the Opening Day roster as he's yet to reach Triple-A. He hit a solid .264/.363/.372 in 129 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas last season while stealing 53 bases, though that came with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate, too high for a player without much power.