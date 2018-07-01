Royals' Khalil Lee: Hit in head by pitch, leaves game
Lee was removed Saturday after being hit in the head by a pitch during the sixth inning of Double-A Northwest Arkansas' contest against San Antonio.
Lee, who was promoted to Double-A on Wednesday, left the field after being hit and was replaced by pinch runner John Brontsema. The Royals should provide an update on their well-known prospect in the near future.
