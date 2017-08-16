Lee, 19, is hitting .235/.341/.420 with 14 home runs, 52 RBI and 19 steals through 104 games for Low-A Lexington.

Whether Lee can hit for average at the higher levels will be the item to watch as he ascends the ranks in the minors, paired with his ability to make consistent contact. Lee has fanned a staggering 156 times in those 104 games. Still, his emerging power and raw speed make him a prospect to watch for the Royals.