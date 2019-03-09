Lee went 3-for-3 with two RBI, a double, a stolen base and a run scored Friday against the Reds.

Lee has been impressive in limited at-bats this spring, as he's now 4-for-5 at the dish. Both of his RBI came in the fifth inning of Friday's exhibition on a single to right field. Lee is ranked as Kansas City's top prospect, although he hit an unimpressive .245 with two homers and 10 RBI through 29 games at Double-A Northwest Arkansas last season, which is where he's expected to begin his 2019 campaign.