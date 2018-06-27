Royals' Khalil Lee: Promoted to Double-A
Lee was moved up to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.
Lee was hitting .270/.402/.406 with four home runs, 41 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 71 games for High-A Wilmington this season. The outfielder continues is just 20 years of age and it's likely that he will need some seasoning at the higher levels in the minors before heading to the big leagues. Expect to see him remain at Double-A for the rest of the 2018 campaign.
