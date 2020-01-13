Play

Lee (hand) was invited to the Royals' major-league spring training Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Lee suffered a broken right hand playing winter ball which could limit him initially during spring training, but he'll get the chance to develop with the major-league coaching staff during camp. The 21-year-old was second in the minors last season with 53 stolen bases, but he'll need to work on lifting the ball more to become more effective. Lee probably won't open the season on the major-league roster, but he could make his debut sometime in 2020 if he can further develop.

More News
Our Latest Stories