Bubic (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks across 3.1 innings pitched. He did not record a strikeout.

Bubic has now been the losing pitcher in four of his five starts to start his big-league career. The Twins jumped on him for two runs in the first and added two more in the third. The left-hander will carry a 5.96 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come Saturday against the White Sox.