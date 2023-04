Bubic (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays after he gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander consistently worked from ahead and threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 22 batters he faced, and he also generated 14 swinging strikes. Bubic was saddled with the loss as Kansas City's offense mustered just four hits, but it was still an encouraging first outing of the season. He next lines up to pitch Sunday in San Francisco.