Bubic (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk and struck out two in 2.2 innings, earning the win Friday versus Boston.

Bubic followed opener Kyle Zimmer and the former left the game with Kansas City ahead. The 23-year-old Bubic has still struggled in June with 17 runs (16 earned) allowed over 15.2 innings across four appearances. The southpaw has a 4.17 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB across 45.1 innings this year. If Kansas City gets back on a normal rotation, Bubic projects for a start versus the Yankees next week. The status of Brady Singer (shoulder) will likely play a large part in the team's pitching plans in the near term.