Bubic didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 7-3 victory over Boston, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with six strikeout sin six innings.

Bubic was down 2-0 three batters into the game but rebounded to permit only two baserunners the rest of the way -- retiring nine straight at one point. The 24-year-old fired 62 of 89 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety and has now submitted quality starts in each of his last four turns, pitching to a 2.42 ERA across 26 innings during the stretch against strong AL East competition in the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays. The impressive performance of late has lowered Bubic's ERA from 6.63 to 5.27 and a 4.69 xFIP suggests more starts like Thursday's could be in store. He's currently scheduled to take the mound again midweek against the White Sox.