Bubic allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings versus Detroit on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw left the game on the hook for the loss after a shaky first inning, but Kansas City came back to win with a Carlos Santana walkoff home run. Bubic wasn't as sharp as he had been in his first start of the season last Tuesday, but he was reasonably effective. The 23-year-old has a 1.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB across 23.2 innings overall. He lines up to face the Twins next week.