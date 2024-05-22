Bubic (elbow) struck out three and allowed one hit and zero walks over three scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

After a trio of abbreviated rehab outings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Bubic shifted his assignment to the Double-A level over the weekend and was unfazed by higher-caliber competition. He needed just 36 pitches to retire nine batters, doing so while allowing just one baserunner. Bubic's 30-day rehab window will come to a close in the first week of June, but the Royals haven't yet decided what role he'll fill once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. While he looks as though he'll get stretched out for starting duty in the minors, Bubic could have to settle for a long-relief role upon his activation if No. 5 starter Alec Marsh continues to thrive at the back end of the Kansas City rotation.