Bubic (1-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out eight.

The left-hander induced 18 whiffs on 96 pitches (58 strikes) on the way to eight strikeouts, but all four of the hits he gave up went for extra bases. Bubic also issued three walks for a second straight start to begin the season. The 29-year-old has a 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB across 11 innings and lines up to face the White Sox at home next weekend.