Bubic (0-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Bubic more than held his own in his second career start, and in fact finished with more swinging strikes (13) than his counterpart, Yu Darvish (11). However, the 22-year-old lefty did not get any support from his offense and is now 0-2 despite a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 10 innings (all at home). Bubic will be put to the test in his next two starts: at Cincinnati and then at Minnesota.