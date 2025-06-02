Bubic (5-3) took the loss against the Tigers on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Bubic induced a whopping 18 whiffs on 99 pitches and allowed just one run on a wild pitch in the third inning. He has now worked seven frames in four of his past five starts, recording nine punchouts three times in that span. The southpaw leads the majors with a 1.43 ERA and carries a 1.00 WHIP and 79:22 K:BB across 75.1 innings. He's slated for a favorable road matchup against the White Sox next weekend.